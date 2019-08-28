Troy Community Preparing For Football Season

by Justin Walker

College football stadiums across the state will be filled with fans this Saturday.

In Pike County, the home of the Troy Trojans, that means more revenue and excitement for the community. Preparations are underway as Troy University’s football season is just days away. Crews have been putting the finishing touches on and off the field.

“I think that since the end of last season, everyone has been excited about this upcoming year,” Athletic Director Brent Jones said

Jones says this is a great time of year for the University. Alumni and visiting fans will pour in to watch college football.

“Our fans have stepped up, they’re galvanized. Our students, we have almost five, six thousand students in our stands each and every game,” Jones said.

The university is introducing some improvements to the stadium that officials hope will improve the overall game day fan experience. The playing field has also been replaced with two-toned artificial turf.

“We have four new cooling stations, misting fans. We are introduced four new food items, like Connecuh dogs. We have a free pregame concert each and every game this year,” Jones said.

The football season also has an impact on the local economy. Pike County Chamber of Commerce Assistant Emily Aaron says clothing stores and restaurants see a large increase in revenue.

“It definitely impacts business in a positive way, and allows these out-of–towners to come and shop at these local businesses, eat at these local restaurants and enjoy all the things Pike County has to offer,” Aaron said.

The Trojans will kick off the new season at home this weekend against Campbell University.

Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium.