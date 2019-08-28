Two Alex City Residents Arrested on Host of Drug Charges

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/2 Bernadette Benson,56

2/2 Kernard Benson, 25



On August 27, the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force, Alexander City Special Response Group and K9 Unit, executed a search warrant at a residence on Old Kellyton Road in Alexander City. During the search, investigators seized approximately 88 grams of cocaine, 292 grams of marijuana, two firearms, $3,716 in cash and a 2008 Dodge Avenger.

The case developed after investigators received information of illegal drugs being sold in the area. After weeks of surveillance and controlled buys, there was enough probable cause for a warrant.

Kernard Benson, 25, of Alexander City was arrested and charged with four counts of Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana 1st degree, Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Bernadette Benson, 56, of Alexander City, was also arrested and charged with Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The investigation of the illegal manufacturing, trafficking, distribution and possession of narcotics is ongoing in Tallapoosa County.