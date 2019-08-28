Why Were Montgomery’s Election Results So Slow to Come In?

by Alabama News Network Staff

When the polls closed at 7PM for Montgomery’s city elections last night, it took until about 8:30 before the first returns were posted. Some have been asking why was there a 90-minute wait?

Officials at the Montgomery Election Center held a news conference this afternoon to explain the delay.

They say two jump drives had been taken out of voting machines before election information was fully transferred to them. That affected two districts, but officials say the outcome of the races was not affected. The ballots had to be recounted.

Elections officials say nothing was intentional and no disciplinary action will be taken against any staff members. Those staff members and poll workers will be retrained as a way to make sure this won’t happen in the next election.