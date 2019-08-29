Gov. Ivey Apologizes for Racist Skit During Her Time at Auburn

Ivey said she doesn’t remember the interview but doesn’t deny that the incident happened.

Audio recently was uncovered of a skit at a Baptist Student Union party which includes the governor’s then fiance describing her wearing overalls and blackface.

Photos of her sorority sisters wearing blackface in the 1960’s have surfaced.

Governor Kay Ivey has released a statement apologizing for her role in a racist skit, featuring members of her sorority in blackface.

Radio interview of Governor Ivey in college

BREAKING: Governor Kay Ivey issues an apology for a racist skit during her time at Auburn. There have been photos released of Ivey's sorority sisters posing in "blackface". Click to hear audio from a radio interview of the Governor following the skit. https://t.co/MDeyHFDZR4 pic.twitter.com/ViBNjaZSKV — Alabama News Network (@ALNewsNetwork) August 29, 2019

Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday issued the following statement:

“I have now been made aware of a taped interview that my then-fiance, Ben LaRavia, and I gave to the Auburn student radio station back when I was SGA Vice President.

“Even after listening to the tape, I sincerely do not recall either the skit, which evidently occurred at a Baptist Student Union party, or the interview itself, both which occurred 52-years ago. Even though Ben is the one on tape remembering the skit – and I still don’t recall ever dressing up in overalls or in blackface – I will not deny what is the obvious.

“As such, I fully acknowledge – with genuine remorse – my participation in a skit like that back when I was a senior in college.

“While some may attempt to excuse this as acceptable behavior for a college student during the mid-1960s, that is not who I am today, and it is not what my Administration represents all these years later.

“I offer my heartfelt apologies for the pain and embarrassment this causes, and I will do all I can – going forward – to help show the nation that the Alabama of today is a far cry from the Alabama of the 1960s. We have come a long way, for sure, but we still have a long way to go.”