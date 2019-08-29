MEDICAL BREAKTHROUGHS: Pre-eclampsia Births + Decline in Cigarette Smoking

by Samantha Williams

A new study in the Lancet found early planned delivery for women with Pre-eclampsia helps reduce complications. British researchers said women with a planned delivery by either induced labor or c-section within 48 hours of a Pre-eclampsia diagnosis lowered their risk of complications and severe hypertension.

Plus, almost a billion and a half fewer cigarettes are being smoked each year. Cancer researchers in the UK attribute the decline to stricter tobacco laws and people simply deciding to quit.