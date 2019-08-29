Montgomery Biscuits Address Pitcher Blake Bivens’ Family Tragedy

by Samantha Williams

The Montgomery Biscuits returned to the field Thursday night after grieving with one of their players. Pitcher Blake Bivens lost his wife, son, and and mother-in-law in a triple homicide in Southern Virginia Tuesday.

It has been very emotional week for the biscuits, but the team and staff are doing everything they can to be there for the Bivens’ family.

“Just hard to fathom what he’s got to go through in his life, and we’re going to do everything we can to be there for him and let him know that we love him dearly,” R.C Lichenstein, Biscuits pitching coach said.

While tears continue to fall, the Montgomery Biscuits are sticking together for pitcher Blake Bivens. Bivens brother-in-law, Matthew Bernard, was arrested for allegedly killing Bivens’ wife, Emily, his one year-old little boy Cullen, and mother-in-law, Joan Bernard.

“This is a reminder that we all have family and that we all have loved ones and that in a split second your life could be completely up-ended,” Morgan Ensberg, Manager told us.

A moment of silence taken before Thursday’s first pitch against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos: “I’m also proud of the team for cancelling the game on Tuesday. I think that was a great show of respect. That was a lot of respect that they did for his family as well and I love how tonight they honored him by mentioning his name and for us to do silence in his Chauntella Ware, Biscuits fan said.

A tribute to the Bivens’ family is also painted on the field. Some fans say they could not miss the opportunity to also show their support: “We had already planned on coming to the game. We heard the news last night and double-checked today to make sure that it was still coming on,” Charles Duckett, fan, told Alabama News Network.

“How we respond and how we play is irrelevant. Are we good, are we great, are we bad? It doesn’t matter. It’s a matter of getting your mind off the situation for a couple of hours,” Lichenstein, Biscuits pitching coach said.

A joint service will be held for Emily and Cullen Bivens Saturday, in Danville, Virginia at 2 PM EST at the Central Boulevard Church of God.