Quiet Weather Pattern For Us

by Shane Butler

HERE ON THE HOME FRONT:

Some delightful weather conditions are in store for our area going into the upcoming holiday weekend. High pressure has taken over leading to mainly clear and dry weather. Dry air in place will make it feel really nice both Friday and Saturday morning. Temps start out in the 60s but do warm into the 90s during the afternoon hours. Moisture will creep back into the area later Saturday and the trend is for that to continue into early next week. This provides the fuel for a few pop showers or storms to develop in the late afternoon heating. It’s a typical setup August and should allow you to take in most of your Labor Day weekend plans outdoors.

HURRICANE DORIAN:

Each NHC forecast for Dorian gets more and more alarming. Especially for the east coast of Florida on Monday. A potential cat 4 hurricane could be making landfall. Most forecast model data suggest it will turn northward then northeast. This would keep its major impacts well east of our area. We are buying into that scenario but I will say it’s not out of the question for this storm to cross over Florida and then into the Gulf of Mexico. If that happens, we could face some of the storms impacts more directly. We will keep you posted!