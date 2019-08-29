Statewide Fuel Tax Begins Sunday

by Jerome Jones

Drivers can expect to pay a few cents more at the pump starting this weekend.

Sunday, September 1st a six cent fuel tax will go into effect for anyone purchasing gas in Alabama.

It’s the first time the state has seen a fuel tax hike since 1992.

Lawmakers say all of the money will go into infrastucture.

The first phase of the “Rebuild Alabama” plan is expected to generate $192 Million.

Over the next two years, two cents will be added per year, to bring the total tax up to 10 cents by the year 2021.

At full stage the plan is expected to generate $320 Million.