19-Year-Old Charged with Capital Murder in April Robbery-Homicide

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has arrested Shariko Smith, 19, of Montgomery for Capital Murder following the April 30, shooting death of Marcus Martin, 30, of Montgomery.

On Tuesday, April 30, at about 9:50 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 1200 block of Woodbridge Drive after receiving a report of a subject shot. At the scene, they located, Martin, who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD’s initial investigation indicates Martin was the victim of a robbery perpetrated by Smith. During the commission of the robbery, he was shot to death. Smith was taken into custody on August 29, by the U.S. Marshal Task Force. He was charged with Capital Murder, and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and is being held without bond.

This investigation is continuing and there is no further information available for release at this time.