Elmore County Receives $150K Grant for Medical Facility

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) has awarded the Elmore County Commission with a $150,ooo Grant.

This is the second $150k Grant the commission received this year to help complete the facility.

The 32,000 square foot medical center will house 15 doctors, 50 exam rooms, a physical therapy suite, and a pharmacy.

The River Region Medical Center will cost $8 Million dollars to build, and its being funded through public and private money.

Officials expect the facility to be completed sometime in spring of 2020.