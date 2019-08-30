Isolated Showers And Storms Labor Day Weekend; Dorian Now A Major Hurricane

by Ben Lang

It was another virtually cloud-free day across central and south Alabama. High temperatures rose into the low to mid 90s thanks to the dry air and abundant sunshine. This evening looks clear and comfortable, with temperatures falling into the 70s by 9PM and continued lower humidity. Overnight lows fall into the mid to upper 60s, so expect another pleasant start to the day on Saturday.

Labor day weekend features the return of afternoon pop-up showers and storms to the area. Humidity increases a little also. Outside of the chance for a shower or storm Saturday, expect a partly cloudy sky with highs in the low 90s. Saturday night lows only fall into the low to mid 70s, so the refreshing morning will be a thing of the past by Sunday morning. Additional isolated showers and storms are possible Sunday afternoon with highs in the low 90s. The rain tapers off Sunday night with lows in the low 70s.

We’ll see some isolated showers or storms around Monday afternoon, but maybe not quite as many as Saturday and Sunday. As far as temperatures go, the status quo continues with highs in the low 90s, and lows in the low 70s. The forecast for the middle of next week remains uncertain thanks to hurricane Dorian, and the unknown exact track it takes. Right now, most models keep Dorian well to our southeast, mainly impacting Florida and the southeast United states. With us on the northwest side, it means relatively dry air keeping our chance for rain very small. However, if Dorian keeps a westward track through the Florida peninsula, we could see some impacts here.

We’ll keep a close eye on it, and continue to update our forecast based on the latest information. Hurricane Dorian is now a major hurricane, reaching Category 3 strength this afternoon. Max sustained winds are near 115 mph, and it’s forecast to strengthen further as it heads towards the northern Bahamas. Again, there is a lot of uncertainty in the path Dorian takes towards the end of the forecast track (Day 4 and 5; Tuesday and Wednesday). Our forecast only features a small chance for rain those days, but again, that could change.

In fact, the forecast currently looks mainly dry in our area through the end of next week and early next weekend. Dorian staying to our east may drag dry air into the state, with a generally north to northeast wind flow. That could keep humidity lower, with high temperatures in the low 90s next Friday and Saturday.