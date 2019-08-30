Woman Arrested, Charged with Murder in Fatal Prattville Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Thursday, August 29, the Prattville Police Department responded to 1358 Mets Court in reference to a person shot.

Jason Alan Bobyarchick, 34, was found deceased in the residence with a fatal gunshot wound. Sara Melissa Fish, 43, was identified as the shooter. She was located at the residence.

The two were involved in a relationship and the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Fish was arrested on one count of Murder. She was transported to the Autauga County Metro Jail on a $250,000 bond.