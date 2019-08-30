You May Waste More Fridge Food Than You Realize

by Alabama News Network Staff

Americans throw out a lot more of their refrigerated food than they realize, according to a new study that looks at the worldwide problem of food waste.

Researchers found that study participants expected to eat 97% of the meat in their refrigerators but really finished only half. They were also over-optimistic about how much of their vegetables, fruit and dairy would be consumed. In each of those cases, it turned out to be less than 50%.

Researchers say confusion over “use by” and “sell by” date labels is one of the biggest reasons people waste food.

To cut down on food waste, researchers say to check your fridge before you shop so you don’t buy items you already have. Another tip: rotate your leftovers to the front, so you don’t forget about them.

An estimated one-third of the food produced worldwide is wasted, according to the U.N. About 43% of that waste is due to individual practices as opposed to restaurants, grocery stores and farms. The U.N. says food waste impacts the environment and climate change, guzzling up water and adding greenhouse gases to the atmosphere.

The study also found younger people were more likely to waste items in their refrigerators, while seniors were the least likely to waste food.