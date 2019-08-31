17th Annual Alabama Black Film Festival

by Alabama News Network Staff

SATURDAY, AUG. 31, The Capri Theatre | 1045 East Fairview Ave. 334-262-4858

9 – 11 a.m. “IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK” (2018) (R) A young woman embraces her pregnancy while she and her family set out to prove her childhood friend/lover innocent of a crime he didn’t commit.

11:15 a.m. – 12:55 p.m. “THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG” (2009) (G) A waitress, desperate to fulfill her dreams as a restaurant owner, is set on a journey to turn a frog prince back into a human being, but she has to face the same problem after she kisses him.

1:15 – 1:30 p.m. FILM DISCUSSION

1:30 – 4 p.m. “A TIME TO KILL” (1996) (R) A fearless young lawyer and his assistant defend a black man accused of murdering two white men who raped his 10-year-old daughter, inciting violent retribution and revenge from the Ku Klux Klan.

4 – 4:30 p.m. FILM DISCUSSION

4:30 – 4:45 p.m. BREAK

4:45 – 5 p.m. “CROWN THE COUNTY OF LOWNDES” (2018) (NR) This short-film documentary highlights Tuskegee’s Booker T. Washington, Calhoun Colored School, origins of the Black Panther Party and the Southern Courier Newspaper.

5 – 5:15 p.m. FILM DISCUSSION & SALUTE

5:30 – 7:30 p.m. “TONI MORRISON: THE PIECES I AM” (2019) (PG-13) This artful and intimate meditation on the legendary storyteller examines her life, her works and the powerful themes she has confronted throughout her literary career.

7:45 – 10 p.m. “BLACKKKLANSMAN” (2018) (R) Ron Stallworth, an African-American police officer, successfully manages to infiltrate the local Ku Klux Klan branch with the help of a Jewish surrogate who eventually becomes its leader. Based on actual events.