21 People Shot, 5 Killed in Odessa, Texas

by Alabama News Network Staff

The police chief of Odessa, Texas, says at least 21 people have been injured by gunfire and five killed in a shooting in West Texas.

At a news conference, Police Chief Michael Gerke also says that at least three law enforcement officers were among those shot.

ABC News coverage of the Texas shootings

He spoke after a chaotic afternoon during which police reported that a suspect hijacked a U.S. Postal Service vehicle and began firing at random in the area of Odessa and Midland, hitting multiple people.

Police initially reported that there could be more than one shooter, but Gerke says authorities now believe it was one shooter.

The Texas Department of Public Safety had earlier urged residents to avoid major highways in the area, including Interstate 20.

