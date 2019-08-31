6 Teens Shot at End of High School Football Game in Alabama

by Alabama News Network Staff

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – Police have made an arrest in a shooting that happened at a high school football game in Alabama, leaving at least 10 people injured.

Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste tells news outlets that six people were directly shot Friday and one person had a seizure shortly after the shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, a city-owned venue hosting a game between LeFlore High School and Williamson High School.

In a post on Twitter, police said authorities arrested a 17-year-old male on nine counts of attempted murder. News outlets report the student surrendered Saturday morning.

Battiste says the shooting stemmed from a fight, and the suspect pulled a gun and started “indiscriminately shooting.” Some of the victims have been released from the hospital, but it is not clear how many.

