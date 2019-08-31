Have You Seen This Man? MPD Searching for Robbery Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in connection to a business robbery.

According to authorities, the robbery occurred on Saturday, Aug. 24, at a business located in the 700 block of South

Perry Street.

Police have released surveillance images to help identify the man.

(Source: Central Alabama CrimeStoppers)

If you have any information regarding the identity or location of this suspect, please call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Your can also give information through the web at www.215STOP.com or through at Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.