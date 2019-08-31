Scattered Showers and Storms Sunday; Dorian Nears Category 5 Strength

by Ben Lang

It was hot and more humid today. Scattered showers and storms also developed this afternoon, generally moving from the east to west. Expect at least isolated showers and storms to continue this evening, with an otherwise partly cloudy sky. Expect temperatures near the mid 80s at 7PM, falling to the mid 70s by 11PM. Clouds may increase overnight, though it looks mainly dry. Overnight lows fall into the low 70s.

Sunday may begin on a mostly cloudy note, though we should see more of a partly cloudy sky by the afternoon. However, we’ll also need to dodge scattered showers and storms that develop during the daytime heating. The chance for rain should hold most location’s high temps to around 90°. The rain tapers off Sunday night, with lows falling into the low 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

Just an isolated showers and storms are expected labor day, which means most locations stay dry. Even if you do see rain, it won’t a continuous rain throughout the day. Overall, expect minimal interruption to your outdoor plans. High temperatures reach the low to mid 90s, so it’s still going to be hot.

Hurricane Dorian is at its strongest so far this afternoon. It’s a category 4 hurricane with max sustained winds near 150 mph, and maximum gusts near 185 mph. It’s still over one-hundred miles east of the northern Bahama island Great Abaco. Great Abaco and Grand Bahama may get a direct strike from the core of Dorian, leading to possible devastation on the islands with winds well over 100 mph. Fortunately, the latest model guidance and NHC forecast call for Dorian to curve north and then northeast before reaching Florida. In fact, it’s possible Dorian doesn’t make landfall on the southeast US coast at all. It may just skirt the Florida, Georgia, and Carolina’s coasts before curving out to the open Atlantic. That would be good, but models still show heavy rain impacting the southeast coast.

Dorian is extremely unlikely to impact our area. Next week looks very dry, with a minimal chance for rain Tuesday through Friday. It could get hot Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, with highs in the mid 90s. We may trend slightly cooler late next week and next weekend, with highs near 90°. It still looks mainly dry with just isolated showers and storms possible Saturday and Sunday.