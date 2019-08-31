Teen at Horseshoe Bend School Arrested for Making Terrorist Threat

According to the sheriff’s office, the Tallapoosa County SRO was notified Tuesday morning by several students of a possible threat. After further investigation, it was discovered that a 17-year-old at Horseshoe Bend School made threatening comments earlier that morning about bringing a weapon to school. The student also described a hit list for the following day.

The student was charged with making a terroristic threat. The juvenile was removed from the school and transported to the Department of Youth Services by the sheriff’s office.