2 Books Published to Mark Alabama Bicentennial

by Alabama News Network Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Two new books have been published to coincide with Alabama’s bicentennial celebration.

The Montgomery-based NewSouth Books has joined with Alabama Heritage magazine to produce “Alabama from Territory to Statehood.” The book covers the state’s early period, before its admission into the United States on Dec. 14, 1819.

Secretary of State John Merrill co-authored another book called “Alabama: The Bicentennial” that’s being sold by the Alabama Department of Archives and History. That book recognizes the contributions of more than 400 notable Alabamians.

The state is highlighting nearly three years’ worth of events as its marks the 200th anniversary of its admission into the United States. Hundreds of teachers have gotten new materials and training for state history lessons.

The bicentennial will culminate with a ceremony in Montgomery in December.

