Comedian Kevin Hart Injured in Southern California Car Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2017 file photo, Kevin Hart poses at Kevin Hart's "Laugh Out Loud" new streaming video network launch event at the Goldstein Residence in Beverly Hills, Calif. Prodded by Ellen DeGeneres, Hart says he’ll reconsider his decision to step down as host of the Academy Awards. Two days after he was named as host last Dec. 2018, Hart backed off when some of his homophobic tweets from a decade ago resurfaced. (Photo by Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Actor-comedian Kevin Hart has been injured in the crash of a vintage muscle car in the hills above Malibu.

A California Highway Patrol collision report says the 40-year-old Hart was a passenger in a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that went off Mulholland Highway and rolled down an embankment around 12:45 a.m. Sunday.

The report says Hart and the driver, 28-year-old Jared Black, both suffered “major back injuries” and were taken to hospitals.

Another passenger, 31-year-old Rebecca Broxterman, only complained of pain.

The CHP report says the car immediately went out of control as it turned from a canyon road onto the highway.

The report says the driver was not under the influence of alcohol.

A representative for Hart didn’t immediately reply to messages.

The crash was first reported by TMZ.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistribute