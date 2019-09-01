Millbrook Mourns the Loss of Former Stanhope Elmore Principal and Coach

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Millbrook community is mourning the loss of former Stanhope Elmore principle and football coach Conrad Henderson.

Henderson passed away Saturday after being seriously injured Wednesday night when his car collided with a train. The accident happened at the intersection of Coosada Parkway and Pecan Grove Road around 7:30 p.m. Police are investigating video from CSX to determine a cause of the crash.

Henderson was a familiar face in Millbrook. For years he was the head football coach, then later principal at Stanhope Elmore High School. People say his impact was felt all over the community.

Stanhope Elmore High School posted about the former coach’s death on Facebook saying: “Condolences and prayers to the family of Coach Conrad Henderson, a pillar of the Millbrook Community and a monumental influence on the Stanhope Elmore High School Family… past and present. #alwaysamustang”

Henderson was 89 years old at the time of his death. Funeral arrangements have not been released at this time.