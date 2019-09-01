Troy Begins Lindsey Era with 43-14 Win Over Campbell

by Alabama News Network Staff

TROY, Ala. (AP) – Senior quarterback Kaleb Barker threw two touchdown passes and DK Billingsley ran for two scores in coach Chip Lindsey’s debut and Troy beat Campbell 43-14 in Saturday’s season opener for both teams.

Barker, who missed the final seven games of last season with a knee injury, hit Reggie Todd on a 61-yard TD pass and threw a 10-yard pass to Luke Whittemore for a 17-7 first quarter lead. Barker was 18 of 29 for 282 yards.

B.J. Smith, 108 yards on 10 carries, scored on a 24-yard run and Billingsley punched one in from the 1 and scored on a 38-yarder in the fourth. Tyler Sumpter kicked field goals of 27 and 25 yards and the FBS-member Trojans scored a safety when a snap went over the punter’s head into the end zone.

Hajj Malik Williams, 7 of 13 for 85 yards, hit Caleb Snead for two touchdowns for FCS-member Campbell. The first was a 16-yard TD before the game was delayed by lightning for more than an hour; the second a 30-yarder in the fourth quarter.

8/31/2019 9:42:55 PM (GMT -5:00)