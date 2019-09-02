71st Annual Labor Day Greek Barbecue Underway Bright and Early

by Jalea Brooks

Labor Day in the Capitol City means another year of food, fun, and fellowship at Montgomery’s Greek Orthodox Church. For 71 years now, the church has held it’s annual Labor Day Greek Barbecue.

A line of cars wrapped around the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation grounds, just before 9:00 Monday morning to pick up their Labor Day eats.

For seven decades the church has served-up and sold thousands of plates pit-fired barbecue and camp stew, along with other BBQ favorites and sides.

This year the church prepared over 1300 pounds of pork, 400 pounds of lamb and hundreds of Greek pastries including classic crowd favorites like baklava and melomakorana.

Organizers say the BBQ doubles as a fundraiser, and a good way to introduce others to the small Greek community in Montgomery. About 30 families attend the church, located on Mt. Meigs Road.