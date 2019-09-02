ASU Hornets Preparing for Labor Day Classic Week

by Danielle Wallace

Rivals, Alabama State University and Tuskegee University meet again Saturday in the Labor Day Classic.

This year’s events leading to the game are bigger than ever before, starting with a day of service Tuesday at Montgomery’s Salvation Army.

“It’s another opportunity to celebrate “communiversity”which is what we’re all about,” said Kenneth Waters, ASU Community Relations Coordinator.

The two teams are using their competitive nature, to fill up bins with disposable products, gently used and new clothing.

“It’s an opportunity for everybody to clean out their closets for the holiday today. Use today to clean out your closets and come fill up the bins. We know Alabama State University is going to come out on top. It will be our first victory of the week as we head into the labor day classic this weekend,” said Waters.

The reward is of course, bragging rights.

“That’s what we’re looking forward to. Just having bragging rights for another year. Doing something positive in the community as well as providing opportunities to engage our alums and our students on a whole new level,” said Waters.

Tuesday afternoon, Labor Day Classic week officially kicks off with a community block party.

“It’s all in the planning. We’ve been trying to get the word out for a long time about what we’re doing and anytime you add a community element to an event like this, then it’s going to be bigger and more engaging,” said Waters.

The culmination of events ends Saturday when fans fill the stands to watch the Hornets take on the Golden Tigers in this year’s Labor Day Classic football game.

“Looking forward to that. I think the universities have met almost a hundred times and it’s a huge rivalry. So we’re looking forward to all of the excitement that brings,” said Waters.

The community block party begins at 5 pm Tuesday at the ASU stadium parking lot.