Hot, Sunny, & Dry Here; Dorian Turns Northwest Tuesday

by Ben Lang

It was a nice Labor Day across central and south Alabama. The “unofficial end to summer” was a hot one, with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s today. We saw plenty of sunshine though, and the humidity was quite low. This evening looks nice as many prepare to return to work or school. Expect temperatures in the upper 80s at 7PM, low 80s at 9PM, and upper 70s at 11PM. The sky become clear overnight with lows in the low 70s.

Expect plenty of sunshine to begin the short work-week. Highs reach the mid 90s for most locations, and no rain is expected. That could be the theme for the rest of the week too. Humidity remains on the lower end Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday looks even hotter, with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Dorian is a powerful category 4 hurricane with max sustained winds of 145 mph and gusts up to 175 mph. It’s not moving at all as of the 4PM advisory, with the eyewall still ravaging Grand Bahama. It should start moving slowly again tonight, then finally turn northwest Tuesday. Models are still in good agreement that Dorian remains just offshore of the east Florida coast, but its going to be precariously close as it tracks north at major hurricane strength through Wednesday. Late this week, Dorian turns northeast while brushing the Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina coast. It could still be a fairly strong hurricane at that point, with (at least) tropical storm force winds possible along the southeast coast this week.

However, Dorian won’t impact the weather in central and south Alabama. Temperatures won’t be as hot Thursday and Friday afternoon thanks to another cold front sweeping through (keep ’em coming!). Expect highs in the low 90s both days, with lows in the upper 60s Thursday and Friday night. The area remains rain-free and mostly sunny to close out this week.

Rain is possible next weekend, but the chance is very small. Only spotty showers/storms are expected for now. We should see highs in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday. Small chances for rain continue into early next week, with highs generally in the low 90s next Monday and Tuesday.