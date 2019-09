Montgomery County Arrests: August 26-September 1

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/40 Edmond Wilson Arrest Date: 8/26/19 Charge(s): DUI, Driving While Revoked, Open Container, Speeding, & Parole Violation

2/40 Donald Wilson Arrest Date: 8/28/19 Charge(s): Probation Violation

3/40 Brandon Williams Arrest Date: 8/30/19 Charge(s): No Drivers License

4/40 April White Arrest Date: 8/29/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property 3rd

5/40 Calvin Wells Arrest Date: 8/26/19 Charge(s): Trafficking in Illegal Drugs



6/40 Kelita Vasquez Arrest Date: 8/28/19 Charge(s): Intimidating a Witness

7/40 Kendrick Turner Arrest Date: 8/27/19 Charge(s): Assault II

8/40 Anthony Thomas, Jr. Arrest Date: 8/28/19 Charge(s): Burglary 1st, Burglary II, Domestic Violence 2nd-Assault, Domestic Violence 3rd (4 counts), Menacing, Murder, Shooting into Unoccupied Building or Vehicle, & Theft of Property 3rd

9/40 Stanley Taylor Arrest Date: 8/27/19 Charge(s): Parole Violation

10/40 Ashley Tant Arrest Date: 8/28/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court



11/40 Navocea Surles Arrest Date: 8/27/19 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

12/40 Shariko Smith Arrest Date: 8/29/19 Charge(s):Capital Murder During Robbery 1st Degree

13/40 Clarence Rodgers Arrest Date: 8/28/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

14/40 Dexter Rivers Arrest Date: 8/27/19 Charge(s): Assault II (2 counts)

15/40 Soudalone Rasphoumy Arrest Date: 8/27/19 Charge(s): Probation Violation, Unlawful Distribution of Controlled Substance, & Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (2 counts)



16/40 Brett Rasnake Arrest Date: 8/26/19 Charge(s): Attempt to Elude

17/40 Jubentino Ramirez Arrest Date: 8/29/19 Charge(s): Holding for USM Only

18/40 Morrissa Payne Arrest Date: 8/27/19 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 2nd & Receiving Stolen Property 3rd

19/40 Albert Neubauer Arrest Date: 8/30/19 Charge(s): Arson 2nd

20/40 Torquez Murray Arrest Date: 8/28/19 Charge(s): Possession/Receiving Controlled Substance



21/40 Reco Morrell Arrest Date: 8/30/19 Charge(s): Assault 2nd

22/40 KaDarius McShan Arrest Date: 8/27/19 Charge(s): Robbery 1st

23/40 Troy Lemley Arrest Date: 8/30/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property 2nd

24/40 Ladarius Laffitte Arrest Date: 8/28/19 Charge(s): Reckless Murder

25/40 Tatinia Jordan Arrest Date: 8/31/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st (2 counts)



26/40 Destin Holley Arrest Date: 8/31/19 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 1st

27/40 Keith Haugabook Arrest Date: 8/28/19 Charge(s): Parole Violation & Theft of Property 3rd

28/40 Jason Hardin Arrest Date: 8/31/19 Charge(s): Public Intoxication

29/40 Marvin Gaston Arrest Date: 8/28/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

30/40 Tywone Fraley Arrest Date: 8/29/19 Charge(s): Obstruction of Justice Using False Identity



31/40 Lakendra Ferguson Arrest Date: 8/30/19 Charge(s): Contempt of Court, Criminal Mischief, & Disorderly Conduct

32/40 Jacoby Esco Arrest Date: 8/30/19 Charge(s): Burglary 3rd, Burglary II, Probation Revocation, & Theft of Property 1st

33/40 William Duncan Arrest Date: 8/28/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

34/40 Tamichael Campbell Arrest Date: 8/26/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

35/40 Charlie Byrd Arrest Date: 8/26/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court



36/40 Karon Burgans Arrest Date: 8/28/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

37/40 Edward Brown Arrest Date: 8/28/19 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle, Criminal Mischief 2nd, & Theft of Property 4th

38/40 Mark Barnes Arrest Date: 8/31/19 Charge(s): Sodomy 1st

39/40 Stefanie Ashworth Arrest Date: 8/30/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

40/40 James Arnette Arrest Date: 8/30/19 Charge(s): Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

















































































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates August 26-September 1 , 2019. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.