Publix Donating $5M to Southeast Organizations, Montgomery Area Food Bank to Receive $100,000

by Alabama News Network Staff

Publix Supermarkets is giving a total of $500,000 to food banks in Alabama.

The Florida-based grocery store chain recently announced the donations. They’re part of $5 million Publix is giving to organizations across the Southeast in September. That’s national Hunger Action Week.

According to reports, the grocery store’s charity organization is donating $150,000 each to the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama in Birmingham and Feeding the Gulf Coast in Theodore and $100,000 each to the Food Bank of North Alabama in Huntsville and the Montgomery Area Food Bank.

