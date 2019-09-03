Alabama Remains #2, Auburn Enters Top 10 in Week 2 AP Top 25

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Top 25 went 23-0 against unranked teams to open the season, leaving the rankings mostly unchanged: No. 1 Clemson and No. 2 Alabama are at the top of the first regular-season AP college football poll of 2019.

The Tigers received 54 first-place votes out of 62 in the media poll, up two from the preseason. The Crimson Tide received the remaining eight in the poll presented by Regions Bank.

The only Top 25 team to lose was Oregon, which slipped to 16 after dropping a thriller to Auburn. The Tigers moved up to 10th.

The top seven teams in the preseason rankings held their spots Tuesday. Clemson and Alabama were followed by No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Oklahoma, No. 5 Ohio State, No. LSU and No. 7 Michigan. Notre Dame moved up a spot to No. 8 and Texas was ninth. Florida slipped three spots to No. 11.

The Top 25 ranking list:

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Georgia
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Ohio State
  6. LSU
  7. Michigan
  8. Notre Dame
  9. Texas
  10. Auburn
  11. Florida
  12. Texas A&M
  13. Utah
  14. Washington
  15. Penn State
  16. Oregon
  17. Wisconsin
  18. UCF
  19. Michigan State
  20. Iowa
  21. Syracuse
  22. Washington State
  23. Sanford
  24. Boise State
  25. Nebraska and Iowa State tied with 86 votes each.

___

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Categories: Alabama, Auburn
Tags: , , , ,

Related Posts