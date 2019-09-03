Alabama Remains #2, Auburn Enters Top 10 in Week 2 AP Top 25

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Top 25 went 23-0 against unranked teams to open the season, leaving the rankings mostly unchanged: No. 1 Clemson and No. 2 Alabama are at the top of the first regular-season AP college football poll of 2019.

The Tigers received 54 first-place votes out of 62 in the media poll, up two from the preseason. The Crimson Tide received the remaining eight in the poll presented by Regions Bank.

The only Top 25 team to lose was Oregon, which slipped to 16 after dropping a thriller to Auburn. The Tigers moved up to 10th.

The top seven teams in the preseason rankings held their spots Tuesday. Clemson and Alabama were followed by No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Oklahoma, No. 5 Ohio State, No. LSU and No. 7 Michigan. Notre Dame moved up a spot to No. 8 and Texas was ninth. Florida slipped three spots to No. 11.

The Top 25 ranking list:

Clemson Alabama Georgia Oklahoma Ohio State LSU Michigan Notre Dame Texas Auburn Florida Texas A&M Utah Washington Penn State Oregon Wisconsin UCF Michigan State Iowa Syracuse Washington State Sanford Boise State Nebraska and Iowa State tied with 86 votes each.

