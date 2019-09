Car Crashes Into Building, Catches Fire In Marbury

by Andrew James

Our traffic reporter Jerry Howell reports that a vehicle has crashed into a building and caught fire in Marbury.

The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 143 and Highway 111 at what appears to be the abandoned ‘Junction Stop’ convenience store.

Alabama News Network has reached out to officials, for information on any injuries. This is a developing story, and will be updated.