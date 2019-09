Gov. Ivey Says She Doesn’t Plan to Resign Over Blackface Skit 52 Years Ago

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey says she should not have worn blackface in a college skit decades ago, but she does not plan to resign over something that happened so long in the past.

Ivey said on Tuesday that “she should not have done that” and it’s important to apologize.

The governor has no plans to quit. She said it was “something that happened 52 years ago and I’m not that person.”

She said her administration stands for being inclusive.

Ivey last week apologized after a 1967 college radio interview surfaced of her then-fiance describing her wearing “black paint all over her face” in a skit.

Ivey acknowledged wearing blackface six months after she said that she had never worn blackface. Ivey said she doesn’t remember the skit.

