Hot & Dry Around Here

by Shane Butler

ON THE HOME FRONT:

Meteorological fall is underway but the summer heat isn’t backing down anytime soon. We expect mid to upper 90s until further notice. High pressure over the region will provide abundant sunshine and temps respond each day. A dry front slides through here Thursday and behind it the air cools slightly. You will only notice it Friday morning as temps start out in the lower 60s. Another dry boundary passes through over the weekend but we don’t see any change in temps. Button line, hot and mainly dry conditions prevail for the next eight days.

HURRICANE DORIAN:

No direct impacts are expected for Alabama. The hurricane has lost some strength and it’s on the move again. The pounding surf, heavy rain, and strong winds continue along the FL, GA, and Carolinas coastal areas. The NHC forecast track maintains the center off the FL & GA coast Wednesday but it’s going to be close call for the SC & NC coast Thursday. It looks like the storm will start moving away from the U.S. by Friday afternoon and continue eastward out over the open waters of the Atlantic this weekend.