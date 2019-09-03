Judge Dismisses Wrongful Death Lawsuit over Abortion

by Alabama News Network Staff

A judge has dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit filed by man against the abortion clinic where his ex-girlfriend obtained an abortion.

Madison County Circuit Judge Chris Comer ruled Friday that Ryan Magers could not bring a wrongful death claim over a legal abortion.

Magers filed a lawsuit against the Alabama Women’s Center in Huntsville on behalf of himself and the estate of the aborted embryo.

The case drew national attention in March after a probate judge allowed Magers to open a legal estate for the aborted embryo. The estate was called called “Baby Roe.” The decision came months after Alabama voters approved a state constitutional amendment recognizing the rights of the “unborn.”

The ruling says that although Magers placed “great significance” to the probate court’s decision, the circuit judge did not.

