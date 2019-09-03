MEDICAL BREAKTHROUGHS: Teens’ body weight & heart problems + Measles outbreak

by Samantha Williams

Swedish researchers have linked increased body weight in teenage boys to heart attacks before the age of 65. The study looked at more than 1.5 million 18 year old boys. Researchers said parents can do their part by encouraging less screen time.

Also, a new study found some college-aged people who were given the mumps vaccine as children are no longer immune. Emory University and CDC researchers said that could be because there are differences between the mumps virus now circulating and the virus strain in the MMR vaccine. They also said the mumps vaccine may have never worked for some patients.