Montgomery Man Arrested in Sexual Assault-Burglary Case

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Police Department has arrested Carlos Jerido, 26, of Montgomery for Burglary 1st Degree and Sodomy 1st Degree.

On Monday, September 2, at about 1:34 p.m., MPD responded to the 500 block of Festival Place after receiving a report of a residential burglary that just occurred. At the scene, they located an adult female victim who said that an unknown subject unlawfully entered her residence, sexually assaulted her, and then stole personal property.

MPD’s initial investigation has identified Jerido as the offender and he was taken into custody on Tuesday, September 3, by MPD patrol units. Jerido was charged and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility. He is being held on a $55,000 bond.

This investigation is continuing and there is no further information available for release at this time.