Survey: Kids Aren’t Reading Books During Summer Months

by Alabama News Network Staff

A recent study found a growing number of children don’t read any books at all during the summer. Now a new book is out to help parents instill a love of reading in their kids.

More and more children are starting the new school year without having cracked open a single book the entire summer. A Scholastic survey shows 20% of kids ages six to 17 did not read any books during the summer of 2018. That’s an increase from 15% in 2016.

The New York Times Book Review Editor Pamela Paul co-wrote the new book “How To Raise A Reader.” She says the best way to encourage your child to read is to model the behavior yourself. Paul said, “If you’re sitting there saying, ‘read a book,’ while you’re there on your phone scrolling, you’re kind of sending a mixed message. It’s important that reading be seen as something that is part of the family culture.”

Research shows that reading at home not only benefits children academically, it also helps with impulse control, paying attention, and setting and achieving goals.

And if you’re wondering if it matters whether your child reads something electronically or picks up an actual book, experts say both are good, but one method is definitely preferable.

According to Paul, “There’s research that shows kids absorb and retain information better when it’s read in print.”

And if your child says reading is boring, chances are they just haven’t found the subjects that interest them yet.