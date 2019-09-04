Money, 2 IPhones Stolen from Montgomery Phone Store at Gunpoint

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is searching for the identity and location of a suspect wanted for the robbery of a business.

On Thursday, July 25, an male entered the Metro PCS in the 2900 block of Lower Wetumpka Road and produced a handgun. He then, demanded currency from the register and safe. After obtaining an unspecified amount of currency from the register, the subject then stole 2 iPhone 7’s before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction of travel.

Investigators described the suspect as being 6’3” tall. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, khaki pants, dark hat, and tan shoes.

This suspect may be involved in several other robberies that have occurred in the river region.

If you have any information regarding the identity or location of this suspect, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867).

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!