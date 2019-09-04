Temps Approaching 100 Degrees !

by Shane Butler

Hurricane Dorian continues to pound the FL, GA, SC, & NC coastal areas. Little if any additional strengthening is expected but it will still be a problem for those areas through Friday. Around here it’s a hot and dry weather pattern until further notice! High pressure will be the main weather feature over the region and this will keep abundant sunshine overhead. Temps will respond with highs staying in the 90s. We could even snag the one hundred degree mark this weekend. In the mean time, a front moves through early Thursday. There’s not any rain coming with the front. We just continue with dry air in place. The dry air will feel nice especially in the morning hours. Friday morning should feel really nice with temps in the low to mid 60s. The drier air mass will be heating up quite a bit this weekend. A few locations could hit 100 degrees. We expect this weather setup to remain in place through most of next week. Any relief would come from an isolated shower or storm around the middle of next week.