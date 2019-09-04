Winn Dixie Raising Money for Hurricane Dorian Victims

by Alabama News Network Staff

You can help those affected by Hurricane Dorian by doing something as simple as going to the grocery store.

Winn Dixie’s parent company Southeastern Grocers has announced that it’s raising money to help those in the Bahamas and those along the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Every dollar raised at Winn Dixie locations will go directly to the American Red Cross’s Disaster Relief Program.

The program provides those affected by natural disasters with food, shelter, counseling, and other assistance.