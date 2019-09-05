Fatal Shooting in Downtown Montgomery McDonald’s Parking Lot

by Samantha Williams

Montgomery Police Department and Fire Medics responded to the 2200 block of Madison Avenue Thursday night in reference to a subject shot. Upon arrival to the McDonald’s on Madison Avenue, units located an adult male that sustained a fatal gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on scene. The shooting is under investigation, and no additional details are available at this time.

We will give you more information as it becomes available.