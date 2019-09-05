Major Economic Impacts Coming to Greenville

by Samantha Williams

The City of Greenville is helping pave the way for a multi-million dollar project that will have major economic impacts on the area. Greenville is welcoming a new Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram dealership that will be located off I-65 for everyone traveling to see. The $2.7 million project is expected to attract more people to the area, leading to more money and growth for the city.

The city has entered into a recent agreement that would pave the roads for construction to build a multi-million dollar automobile dealership next to the Hampton Inn: “It’s been something we have been working on for about a year and we are excited about it,” Greenville Mayor, Dexter McLendon, said.

…But the roads will be paid for by the tax money from selling the vehicles: “The city is not spending any money. we’re waiting to get our money 7 or 8 years down the road and that’s where our increase will be very large,” Mayor McLendon explained. He said this project is huge for the City of Greenville, and it is expected to draw more people and businesses to that side of town: “I think it will open up that part off the interstate, right down from Wintzells, and I think you will see a lot more people coming and building something in that area. Matter of fact, we’ve already talked to some, but it hasn’t worked out yet.”

The state of the art facility is expected to draw more customers from not only Greenville, but from all over Jake Aeschliman, Greenville Chevrolet General Manager said: “What a lot of people don’t know is that 65% of our sales comes from outside of Greenville, so we’re bringing all those sales in and actually bringing in the revenue– which is really helping out the city.”

“The exit is going to look great because we’ve redone this building. It’s brand new. We will have the new Chrysler building which is going to look great, and it’s what you will see as you drive into Greenville,” Charles Haigler III, Dealer/Operator told us.

In addition to bringing more revenue and business, the new dealership will bring new jobs: “We’re going to bring in about 25 new jobs, Aeschliman explained. “We’re going to bring in new models: Chrysler Dodge, Jeep and Ram. We’re actually going to be the only Chrysler Dodge, Jeep, Ram store to your west. There is not another one until Mississippi.”

The new dealership will be 12,000 square feet and will sit within the city limits on 8.9 acres of land. Officials hope to have the project finished by this time next year.