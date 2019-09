by Alabama News Network Staff

Missing Uniontown man, Archie Evans‘ pickup truck was found in the 8100 block of County Road 12. A driver spotted something in the woods and called 911.

When Uniontown police arrived, Evans’ pickup was found in between two trees in the wooded area. After a four hour search, Evans’ body was discovered a couple hundred yards from where his vehicle were parked.

His body was sent to forensics to determine the exact cause of death.