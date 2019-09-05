Near Triple Digit Heat Ahead

by Shane Butler

A frontal boundary moves through and south of the area leaving us in a mostly clear and dry air mass for several more days. The drier air will cool a bit overnight and it should feel fairly comfortable early Friday. Temps start out in the lower 60s but will make it back into the low to mid 90s by late afternoon. Over the weekend, we expect abundant sunshine and with the dry air in place temps will soar into the upper 90s for highs. A few spots may actually snag the 100 degree mark. Early next week, moisture begins to work back into the area. We will need to introduce a slight chance for pop up showers/storms during the afternoon heating. Temps will remain in the 90s for highs but each afternoon there will be the possibility of a cooling shower or storm. That’s about all the relief we’re gonna get over the next five to ten days. Summer is keeping a firm grip on the deep south!