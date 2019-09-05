Survey Suggests Older Adults Not Prepared for Emergency Evacuation Situations

by Alabama News Network Staff

A new poll suggests more older adults need to be ready all the time for an emergency such as a natural disaster. The survey of more than 2,200 adults over 50 finds less than half signed up for emergency alerts. Sue Anne Bell with the University of Michigan School of Nursing worked on the new poll. She says, “Less than a third of the respondents have a stocked emergency preparedness kit, and that’s pretty surprising.”

According to FEMA, some items to include in your emergency kit, besides food and water, are a battery-powered radio, flashlight, first aid kit and extra batteries.

Bell says, “Another really important thing to do, especially for those with chronic health conditions, is to talk to your family, your loved ones, your neighbors – having that plan can really make a difference in the event of a disaster.”

Visit ready.gov for more information on how to prepare for an emergency and how to build an emergency supply kit.