Tuskegee Event Aims to Bring Tourism to Macon County

by Jerome Jones

An all new cultural and heritage event is coming to Tuskegee and Macon County.

It’s called the National Conference of African-American Culture, Heritage and Tourism.

Officials hope the event will genereate tourism dollars that will grow the Macon County economy.

The five day conference will educate people on the history of Macon County and Tuskegee.

It will include tours of historic sites, a health fair, festival, and panel discussions with nationally acclaimed speakers.

The conference is a joint effort between Macon County and Tuskegee University , it will take place from October 4th -October 8th at the Macon County Municiple Center and Tuskegee University.

For registration information and a full list of events at the conference Click Here.