Crenshaw County Man Killed in ATV Crash

by Mandy McQueen

A single-vehicle crash on Thursday has claimed the life of a Crenshaw County man.

According to ALEA Sgt. Michael Simmons, 20-year-old Jacob Henry Money of Luverne was killed when the 4-wheeler he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Money was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident occurred on Williams road, approximately three miles northwest of Goshen at 11:26 p.m.

ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.