Historic Building in Montgomery Transforms into SpringHill Suites

by Alabama News Network Staff

An iconic 100-year-old building has gone under a $14 million transformation to become a new SpringHill Suites Hotel.

After nearly three years of renovations, the hotel officially opened it’s doors for business on Friday however, this is not your typical hotel. The building’s historic charm has been intertwined with an urban and modern feel with the SpringHill Suite brand.

“Everything that you hear is wow. That’s the first thing that happens when people walk in door. The next thing you see is the eyes start going up,” said Debbie Bozeman, General Manager of SpringHill Suites in Montgomery.

The building was built between 1905 and 1907 by Schloss and Kahn Wholesale Grocers. It has served as the Bishop -Parker Furniture Store and Warehouse for the past two decades.

Workers designed the hotel around the building’s original features such as the high ceilings, arches, exposed brick walls and exposed beams. The outside remains mostly untouched.

But perhaps two of the most eye-catching features is the display of original artifacts inside the entrance and the atrium.

“We were able to keep so many things that were found and located in this building and bring it to a display, not only the cotton scale, but also other items,” said Bozeman.

Rooms which one held furniture feature stunning views of downtown, the Alabama River and Riverwalk Stadium.

“It’s just been exciting, the entire process. Getting involved in it, seeing the construction part, seeing the vision that the owner put out there. The development from the beginning has just been incredible,” said Bozeman.

An iconic building rich with history, now available for the public to visit and stay in downtown Montgomery.

The new hotel is located at 152 Coosa Street, across from Riverwalk Stadium.

In addition to providing more hotel rooms in downtown Montgomery, it also has provided nearly 30 new jobs.