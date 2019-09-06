Late Summer Heat Wave Continues; Dorian Finally Turns Away From U.S.

by Ben Lang

It was actually a fairly mild morning across central and south Alabama, with temperatures in the 60s for most locations. Temperatures quickly warmed to the low to mid 80s at 11 AM. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s this afternoon, with abundant sunshine for the rest of the day. Planning on heading out to high school football games this evening? It’s going to be quite warm, but rain gear won’t be required. Expect temperatures in the upper 80s at 7PM, but should fall into the upper 70s by the 4th quarter. Overnight lows fall to about 70° under a clear sky.

Hurricane Dorian is still a category 1 storm today, but finally moving away from the United States. It made a landfall in Cape Hatteras, NC this morning at around 7:30 AM. Maximum sustained winds were still near 90 mph as of the 10AM CDT advisory, with gusts as high as 115 mph. It’s now moving much faster to the northeast at 17mph, and continues to accelerate over the next couple days. By Saturday evening, it’s nearing Nova Scotia, Canada. It could still be a tropical system and a category 1 hurricane at that point. Hurricane watches are in effect for coastal areas of Nova Scotia, not something you see everyday.

It’s going to be very hot this weekend. Expect high temperatures in the upper 90s Saturday afternoon, with a few spots possibly touching 100°. Heat index temperatures could hit 105° at times during the afternoon. With Auburn and Alabama both playing at home Saturday, keep the heat in mind if you’re attending the games. There’s a very small chance for a brief spotty shower Saturday afternoon, but most of the area stays dry and mostly sunny through the day. Saturday night lows recede into the low 70s. The heat won’t take a break on Sunday, with highs near 100° again. There could be a brief shower or two somewhere during the afternoon, but again, the vast majority of our area stays dry and mostly sunny. Sunday night lows fall into the low 70s.

The heat doesn’t back down next week. High temperatures reach the upper 90s Monday and Tuesday afternoon. There’s a small chance for afternoon showers and storms both days, but most locations deal with the downright heat all day. High temperatures likely still reach the mid 90s Wednesday through Friday next week, with just an isolated shot for a shower or storm each day.