MPD Investigating Fatal Day Street Hit-and-Run Involving Pedestrian

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to Day Street and Hugh Street at about 10:46 p.m. Thursday, September 5, in reference to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The male pedestrian Arthur Berry, 59, sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

MPD’s investigation indicates that a dark colored SUV was traveling east on Day Street when it struck the pedestrian who had walked into the roadway. The driver of the SUV fled the scene.

MPD’s investigation is continuing, and no further information is available for release at this time.

Police ask individuals with knowledge of this crash to call accident investigations at 625-2876 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.