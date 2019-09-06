Summer Remains In Full Force !

by Shane Butler

The heat is on for the weekend! We expect temps to top out in the mid to upper 90s for highs. Humidity levels will be increasing and that leads to heat indices reaching 100-112 Saturday afternoon. A frontal boundary will push through here and could set off a few showers late Saturday. We’re on the backside of the boundary for the rest of the weekend. Abundant sunshine prevails and temps respond each afternoon. Highs will manage mid to upper 90s until further notice. The chance for rain remains slim but those pop up afternoon showers/storms can’t be ruled out throughout next week. Looks like summer will remain in full force for the time being.